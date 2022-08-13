Contact Us
Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store

Joe Lombardi
The incident happened at 499-64 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.
The incident happened at 499-64 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.

A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store.

The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue.

The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after the man inquired about purchasing rifles, Suffolk County Police said.

The suspect, identified as Treyvius Tunstall, displayed identification to the employee assisting him but then pulled the identification back and walked away from the counter, according to police. 

Tunstall then moved to a different area of the store where he displayed a machete and attacked an uninvolved employee who suffered severe lacerations, said police. 

A Suffolk County PD Fifth Precinct police officer and EMS workers applied tourniquets and the victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, said police.

As Tunstall fled the store, he struck a customer with the machete and then proceeded to strike another uninvolved man in the parking lot with the machete, police said. 

Those victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police

Tunstall was located nearby and arrested by Fifth Precinct police officers. 

Tunstall, whose age and place of residence have not yet been released, was charged with:

  • First-degree assault,
  • Two counts of second-degree assault,
  • Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon,
  • Three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Tunstall was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 13.

