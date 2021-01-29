Man Hit, Killed By SUV At Long Island Intersection

A 71-year-old man was killed after being hit by an SUV at a Long Island intersection.

The incident took place around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28 at an intersection in New Hyde Park, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while attempting to cross Hillside Avenue south to north in the vicinity of Cellar Avenue, the man was struck by a 2018 Hyundai Tucson traveling eastbound.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries to his body and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m. by a hospital physician, police said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The male driver, 60, remained at the scene.

The vehicle went through a brake and safety check.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.