Man Found In Possession Of Range Rover Stolen From Suffolk County, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a stolen Range Rover.

Henry Eason, of Hempstead, was arrested in Syosset at about 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious Range Rover SUV on South Oyster Bay Road and then saw Eason get out of the SUV and run away from the scene, police said.

Authorities found out that the Range Rover was stolen from Suffolk County, and located Eason a short time later and arrested him, NCPD reported.

Police said he was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

NCPD said Eason is set to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 1.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.