Man Found Dead On Residential Long Island Street

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead of an apparent homicide on a residential Long Island street.

Nassau County Police First Precinct officers responded to the vicinity of 17 Walton Ave. in Uniondale for a report of a man lying in the street just after 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

The man, described as Hispanic, was pronounced dead by Nassau County Police Medic.

The investigation is ongoing.

