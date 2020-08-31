Man Faces DWI, Other Charges After Fatal Long Island Crash

A 29-year-old man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated is facing a host of charges after a fatal crash on Long Island.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, according to Nassau County Police said.

A 31-year-old male victim was operating his Suzuki motorcycle, traveling southbound on Clinton Street, approaching Burr Avenue, police said.

The man facing charges, Darwin Velasquez, of Hempstead, attempted to make a left-hand turn, traveling northbound onto Burr Avenue, according to police.

The two vehicles then collided, throwing the victim off of his motorcycle, causing fatal injuries, said police.

Velasquez sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The investigation revealed Velasquez was intoxicated at the time of the accident and he was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Velasquez has been charged with:

Second-degree manslaughter ,

Second-degree assault,

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter,

Second-degree reckless endangerment,

Reckless Driving,

Driving while intoxicated.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 31 in Mineola.

