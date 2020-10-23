Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Long Island Teen Apprehended After Threatening Officers With Knife, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Encounters Masked Men Wielding Screwdriver Inside Long Island Home During Burglary

Kathy Reakes
Nassau County Police are searching for two men, one armed with a screwdriver, who allegedly entered an occupied home in an attempted burglary.
Police are searching for two men who allegedly entered an occupied Long Island home late at night in an attempted burglary but ran after one of the occupants woke up.

The incident took place on Westminster Road in Great Neck around midnight, Thursday, Oct. 22, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while asleep in his bedroom at a 26-year-old man was awoken by footsteps and noise coming from his parent’s adjacent bedroom. 

When the man walked into his parent's bedroom he found two men wearing ski masks, one wielding a screwdriver, who then fled the home.

After fleeing, the men jumped into a white SUV, being operated by another person. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Westminster Road, police said.

The man described the subjects as both being approximately 40 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 tall, wearing dark-colored pants, dark-colored sweatshirts, and ski masks covering their faces. 

It is believed that the subjects entered the home through an unlocked door. No loss of property was reported.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

