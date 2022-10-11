Man Driving Drunk With Young Daughters In Vehicle Flees Scene Of Riverhead Crash, Police Say

A man who attempted to flee a crash on Long Island was charged with alleged drunk driving with his two young daughters in the vehicle.

The incident took place in Riverhead around 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the area of 700 Country Road.

According to Riverhead Police, when officers responded to the two-vehicle crash involving a blue Volvo and a red pickup truck, the truck attempted to flee the scene but was stopped a short distance away.

An investigation found the driver, identified as Angel G. Ordonez Guitz, address unknown, was intoxicated and had his 8- and 11-year-old daughters with him, police said.

Ordonez Guitz was arrested and charged with:

DWI in violation of Leandra's Law

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Leaving the scene of a crash

