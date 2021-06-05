Man Driving Drunk With Baby In Jeep Crashes On Long Island Expressway, Police Say

A man driving on the Long Island Expressway was allegedly intoxicated and driving with a toddler in the car when he was involved in a crash, police said.

Nassau County Police investigators said that Ron Michael Delph, age 25, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was driving a red Jeep Cherokee on the LIE near exit 34 at 4:50 a.m. on Friday, June 4 when he was involved in a crash.

Upon arrival to the scene of the crash, officers said that Delph was standing outside the vehicle while his 2-year-old passenger was sitting in the back of the Jeep in a car seat.

It is alleged that at the time of the crash, Delph was intoxicated and he was taken into custody without incident. The child was released to a family member.

No injuries were reported.

Delph was arrested and charged with two counts of DWI, aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Mineola on Friday.

