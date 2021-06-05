Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Long Island Man Sentenced For Near-Fatal Long Island Crash
Police & Fire

Man Driving Drunk With Baby In Jeep Crashes On Long Island Expressway, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with a 2-year-old passenger.
A man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with a 2-year-old passenger. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A man driving on the Long Island Expressway was allegedly intoxicated and driving with a toddler in the car when he was involved in a crash, police said.

Nassau County Police investigators said that Ron Michael Delph, age 25, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was driving a red Jeep Cherokee on the LIE near exit 34 at 4:50 a.m. on Friday, June 4 when he was involved in a crash.

Upon arrival to the scene of the crash, officers said that Delph was standing outside the vehicle while his 2-year-old passenger was sitting in the back of the Jeep in a car seat.

It is alleged that at the time of the crash, Delph was intoxicated and he was taken into custody without incident. The child was released to a family member.

No injuries were reported.

Delph was arrested and charged with two counts of DWI, aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Mineola on Friday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.