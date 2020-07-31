Man Displays Gun, Claims To Be Cop During Dispute With Long Island Neighbor, Police Say

A 71-year-old Long Island man posed as a police officer and displayed a gun to intimidate a neighbor during a dispute, police said.

Joseph Nesto was arrested following an incident with a neighbor in East Meadow at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 on 2nd Street.

Police said that during the dispute, Nesto stated that he was a police officer, lifted his shirt, and displayed a handgun that was in his waistband.

When asked to provide police identification proving he was a cop, Nesto proceeded to leave, prompting his 35-year-old victim to call 911.

The investigation led to the arrest of Nesto, who police noted is a valid Nassau County pistol license “Target /Hunting” permit holder.

Nesto was arrested without incident and charged with menacing, criminal impersonation and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on Thursday. No return court date has been announced.

