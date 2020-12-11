Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By SUV Near Busy Long Island Intersection

Broadway and Grand Avenue in Massapequa.
Broadway and Grand Avenue in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 10 at around 5:50 p.m. in Massapequa.

The 55-year-old man was attempting to cross from the west side of Broadway to the east side near the intersection of Grand Avenue, when a 2020 black Honda CRV traveling northbound on Broadway struck him, Nassau County Police said. 

The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital physicians at approximately 6:36 p.m. His name has not yet been released.

The female operator of the SUV, also age 55, remained at the scene and the vehicle was brake and safety checked. The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

