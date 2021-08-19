Contact Us
Police Identify 37-Year-Old Long Island Man Killed In Shooting
Man Dies After Falling Through Garage Roof On Long Island

Zak Failla
A man died after falling through the roof of a garage at 101 Sweet Hollow Road in Old Bethpage.
A man died after falling through the roof of a garage at 101 Sweet Hollow Road in Old Bethpage. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 56-year-old man died after suffering wounds from falling through a Long Island municipal garage where he was working.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, Nassau County Police Eighth Precinct homicide detectives were dispatched to a stretch of Sweet Hollow Road, where there was a report of a man who fell through a roof, sustaining major injuries.

According to police, the man was working at the Town of Oyster Bay garage at 101 Sweet Hollow Road when he fell through, suffering severe body trauma in the fall.

The man - whose name has not been released - was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.

No other details were released by police. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

