Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Found Dead At Suffolk Home
Police & Fire

Man Dies After Being Found Unresponsive With Son In Pool At Long Island Home

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Glen Cove
Glen Cove Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man died after being found unresponsive along with his son in a pool at a Long Island home.

Nassau County Police officers responded to the aided case at the Glen Cove residence on Sunday, June 14 just before 5:15 p.m.

The father, 54, was swimming with his 12-year-old son when they were both discovered unresponsive in the pool. 

Both victims were removed from the pool and CPR was reformed. 

The father was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

The boy was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the man has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.