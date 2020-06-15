Man Dies After Being Found Unresponsive With Son In Pool At Long Island Home

A man died after being found unresponsive along with his son in a pool at a Long Island home.

Nassau County Police officers responded to the aided case at the Glen Cove residence on Sunday, June 14 just before 5:15 p.m.

The father, 54, was swimming with his 12-year-old son when they were both discovered unresponsive in the pool.

Both victims were removed from the pool and CPR was reformed.

The father was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

The boy was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the man has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

