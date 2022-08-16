Man Crossing Roadway Struck, Killed By Car In Shirley

Police on Long Island are investigating a crash that killed a man overnight.

It took place in Shirley around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15.

According to Suffolk County detectives, Frank Brandimarte was crossing William Floyd Park Parkway from west to east when he was struck by a southbound 2016 Honda Civic driven by Aristides Baires,

Brandimarte, age 59, of Shirley, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Baires, age 28, of Shirley, was not injured.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact 631-852-8752.

