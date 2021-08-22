Man Critically Injured After Being Struck By Mercedes On Long Island Expressway Ramp

An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured after being struck by a Mercedes-Benz on a ramp to the Long Island Expressway.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 in New Hyde Park.

A 26-year-old man was driving the 2017 Mercedes Benz on the ramp to the eastbound expressway in the vicinity of Community Drive and struck the 66-year-old pedestrian, Nassau County Police said.

The man suffered severe head trauma and was transported in a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby local hospital for treatment. The victim was listed as being in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene. There were no other injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.