Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Man Critically Injured After Being Struck By Mercedes On Long Island Expressway Ramp

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured after being struck by a Mercedes-Benz on a ramp to the Long Island Expressway.
An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured after being struck by a Mercedes-Benz on a ramp to the Long Island Expressway. Photo Credit: Pix/fsHH

An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured after being struck by a Mercedes-Benz on a ramp to the Long Island Expressway.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 in New Hyde Park.

A 26-year-old man was driving the 2017 Mercedes Benz on the ramp to the eastbound expressway in the vicinity of Community Drive and struck the 66-year-old pedestrian, Nassau County Police said. 

The man suffered severe head trauma and was transported in a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby local hospital for treatment. The victim was listed as being in critical condition. 

The driver remained at the scene. There were no other injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.