Breaking News: One Arrested In Connection With Long Island Shoot-Out With Police
Police & Fire

Man Critically Injured After Being Hit By Pickup Truck On Busy Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Jericho Turnpike in Mineola.
Jericho Turnpike in Mineola. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man was critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck on a busy Long Island roadway overnight.

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 6:05 p.m. in Mineola.

While attempting to cross Jericho Turnpike north to south in the vicinity of Nassau Blvd., the 29-year-old was struck by a 2020 Dodge pickup traveling eastbound, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries to his body and was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, remained at the scene.

The vehicle went through a brake and safety check.

The investigation is ongoing.

