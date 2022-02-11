Man Charged With Grand Larceny In Incidents At Two Suffolk County Stores, Police Say

A 32-year-old man is facing grand larceny charges in incidents at two Long Island stores.

Salvatore Paulette, of Shirley, was charged with several counts of fourth-degree grand larceny following an incident on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at a Home Depot in the Suffolk County town of Riverhead, according to an announcement from Riverhead Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Police said the store is located at 1550 Old Country Road.

He was also charged with additional counts of fourth-degree grand larceny in incidents on Monday, Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 at the Lowe's Home Improvement located at 1461 Old Country Road in Riverhead.

Police said Paulette was processed and held for arraignment.

