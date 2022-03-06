Man Charged With DWI After Head-On Quogue Crash That Seriously Injured Driver

A 40-year-old man was arrested and accused of driving while impaired after a head-on, two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a driver on Long Island.

Officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Montauk Highway and Quogue Street East at about 2:40 p.m. on Friday, March 4, according to the Quogue Village Police Department.

Police determined that an eastbound 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck had crossed the double yellow center lines on Montauk Highway and traveled into the westbound lane, colliding with a westbound 1994 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford F-250, identified as a 60-year-old Mastic man, was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of the Ford F-150, identified as Carmine Monteforte, of Westhampton Beach, was arrested for the following:

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Police said Monteforte was not injured in the crash.

Both pickup trucks were impounded for safety checks, authorities said.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Authorities asked witnesses or anyone with information about the case to call Quogue Village Police Detectives at 631-653-4791.

Quogue police said the following agencies assisted following the crash:

The Southampton Town Police

Westhampton Beach Village Police

Quogue Fire Department

The Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance

