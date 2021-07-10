Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Dispute Nearly Turns Deadly On Long Island

A Long Island man has been apprehended after a dispute nearly turned deadly.

A 911 call placed around 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 reported that a person had been shot on Jackson Street in Hempstead.

Nassau County Police say that an investigation determined that after a verbal dispute, Cleefton Balan, age 20, became agitated and did brandish a handgun, and fired several shots inside his residence, striking a 71-year-old man in his arm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. T

Balan fled the scene in a black-colored Infinity with two white-colored passenger doors with a Pennsylvania registration.

On Friday, July 9, detectives located the Balan in front of a home on Lessing Place in Freeport and placed him under arrest without incident.

Balan was charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder,

Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon,

First-degree criminal use of a firearm

He was arraigned on Saturday, July 10 in First District Court in Hempstead.

