Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Two Police Officers Hospitalized After Long Island Crash
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Dispute Nearly Turns Deadly On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Cleefton Balan
Cleefton Balan Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been apprehended after a dispute nearly turned deadly.

A 911 call placed around 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 reported that a person had been shot on Jackson Street in Hempstead. 

Nassau County Police say that an investigation determined that after a verbal dispute, Cleefton Balan, age 20, became agitated and did brandish a handgun, and fired several shots inside his residence, striking a 71-year-old man in his arm. 

 The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. T

Balan fled the scene in a black-colored Infinity with two white-colored passenger doors with a Pennsylvania registration.

On Friday, July 9, detectives located the Balan in front of a home on Lessing Place in Freeport and placed him under arrest without incident.

Balan was charged with:

  • Second-degree attempted murder,
  • Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon,
  • First-degree criminal use of a firearm

He was arraigned on Saturday, July 10 in First District Court in Hempstead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.