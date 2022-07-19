Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Charged In Burglary At Riverhead Bagel Shop

Nicole Valinote
Bagel Lovers, located at 673 Osborne Ave. in Riverhead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 42-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a bagel shop on Long Island.

Police received a report about a commercial burglary alarm at Bagel Lovers, located at 673 Osborne Ave. in Riverhead, at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.

Officers found that glass from the front door had been broken and a suspect had entered the business, police said. 

The suspect was also seen on surveillance video, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Tramaine Gonzalez, of Riverhead, was later arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief, police reported.

