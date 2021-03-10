Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Community, Other Data
Police & Fire

Man Charged In Attack Of Woman At Long Island Motel, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Shamel Wilkens
Shamel Wilkens Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man was arrested for allegedly yelling"anti-transgender remarks" at a woman and then shooting her multiple times with a pellet gun at a Long Island motel.

Shamel Wilkens, age 41, of Freeport, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at the Budget Inn Motel, located at 400 Carman Mill Road.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Wilkens was in his hotel room when a 35-year old woman walked by his door. 

Wilkens started to shout anti-transgender remarks at the victim and as she walked away she was shot in the neck and right leg with a pellet gun, police said.

The victim ran to the parking lot and told her boyfriend what happened. The boyfriend confronted Wilkens who pointed the pellet gun at the male victim, police said.

Wilkens then returned to his room at which point Seventh Precinct officers responded and placed him into custody without incident. 

Both victims refused medical attention at the scene.

Wilken was charged with:

  • Attempted assault
  • Two counts of menacing
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.