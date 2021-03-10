Man Charged In Attack Of Woman At Long Island Motel, Police Say

A man was arrested for allegedly yelling"anti-transgender remarks" at a woman and then shooting her multiple times with a pellet gun at a Long Island motel.

Shamel Wilkens, age 41, of Freeport, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at the Budget Inn Motel, located at 400 Carman Mill Road.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Wilkens was in his hotel room when a 35-year old woman walked by his door.

Wilkens started to shout anti-transgender remarks at the victim and as she walked away she was shot in the neck and right leg with a pellet gun, police said.

The victim ran to the parking lot and told her boyfriend what happened. The boyfriend confronted Wilkens who pointed the pellet gun at the male victim, police said.

Wilkens then returned to his room at which point Seventh Precinct officers responded and placed him into custody without incident.

Both victims refused medical attention at the scene.

Wilken was charged with:

Attempted assault

Two counts of menacing

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

