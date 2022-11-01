Man Charged Amid Investigation Into Shooting That Injured 2 Near Lee Zeldin's Shirley Home

A Long Island man is facing charges after investigators reported he was found in possession of a pistol that was used in a shooting that injured two 17-year-old boys outside of the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Noah Green, of Shirley, was arrested at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Over the past three weeks, investigators from the District Attorney’s Office working with Suffolk County Police Department detectives, have been working to solve the shooting that occurred outside Congressman Zeldin’s home," Tierney said. "Through that collaborative and diligent police work, we have now recovered one of the firearms used in that dangerous shooting. The investigation is continuing and we expect that will have more developments in the future.”

Two teenagers were shot in the chest on Saint George Drive West in Shirley at about 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and hospitalized with non-fatal injuries, the DA's Office said.

While conducting surveillance for the case at about 1 p.m. on Monday, law enforcement saw Green leave his residence and enter the driver's seat of a stolen 2022 Honda CRV, which is consistent with the vehicle used during the shooting, Tierney said.

Authorities approached him, and Green exited the Honda and tried to flee by jumping onto the hood and roof of the law enforcement vehicle, according to the report.

Tierney said Green tried to reach into his pocket when law enforcement tried to arrest him, and authorities grabbed his hand and recovered a loaded Taurus 9MM pistol from his pocket.

The DA's Office said the pistol recovered from Green was found to be the same weapon that was used in the shooting.

Green's involvement in the shooting remains under investigation, Tierney said.

