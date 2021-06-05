Man Charged After Gun Discharged During Dispute With Wife At Long Island Home, Police Say

Multiple guns were seized by investigators following a domestic incident where a gun went off in a bedroom of a Long Island home, police said.

Nassau County Police detectives said that 59-year-old East Meadow resident Thomas Ritterbusch, 59, had an argument with his wife at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, which began escalating before he retreated to his bedroom alone.

Police said that a short time later, a loud bang was heard by other residents of the house, and 911 was called.

Upon arrival, officers said that it was determined that it was a gun that was discharged during the incident, though no injuries were reported.

During the investigation, police said that detectives seized two handguns and four rifles, leading the arrest of Ritterbusch.

Ritterbusch was charged with:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal use of a firearm;

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

According to police, Ritterbusch will be arraigned “when medically practical.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.