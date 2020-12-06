Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Charged After Assault At Long Island Residence, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
A man has been charged following an assault that occurred at a Long Island residence, police said.
Officers responded Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 a.m. in Bellmore to 2800 Boundary Road for a report of an injured person for an assault that occurred just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

A 38-year-old male victim was found inside who had been stabbed and suffered multiple lacerations, said police.

The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

After an investigation, it was discovered that the victim was in an altercation with Anthony Trentacosta, age 54, of Bellmore, police said. 

Trentacosta was arrested without incident. The victim is in stable condition.

Trentacosta has been charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He will be arraigned when medically practical, said police.

