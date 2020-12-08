Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Student Case Causes Quarantines At Suffolk School District
Police & Fire

Man Causes More Than $3K In Damage During Long Island Burglary

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Police are asking the public for help tracking down a robbery suspect.
Know him? Police are asking the public for help tracking down a robbery suspect. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Long Island business and ended up causing more than $3,000 in damage.

The incident took place around 1:39 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Enterprise Rental Car located at 397 W. Jericho Turnpike in Mineola, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the unknown subject broke the glass on the front door of the business and entered the building, and rummaged through the office. 

There was no cash. However, the damage to the door is approximately $3,000, police said. 

The man is described as being white, 5-foot-9 with medium build, wearing a black face mask, black jacket, blue sweatpants with a white stripe, gray hat, and black sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.