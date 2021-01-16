Man Busted With Pot, Defaced Handgun During LI Traffic Stop, Police Say

A 25-year-old man was busted by police on Long Island allegedly for having a defaced handgun and marijuana during a traffic stop.

Dimitri Bien-Aime, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 10:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, during the stop in Elmont, said the Nassau County Police.

According to Detectives, officers spotted a 2012 BMW SUV traveling southbound on Meacham Avenue without a license plate and stopped the vehicle.

As officers approached the vehicle they detected a strong odor of marijuana, police said.

When officers had Bien-Aime, get out of the vehicle, they noticed a black handgun in his waistband, police said.

A search of the vehicle turned up two clear plastic bags and five hand-rolled cigarettes containing what is believed to be marijuana.

A further investigation determined the serial number on the handgun had been defaced.

Bien-Aime was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Driving without a license

Multiple traffic violation

He will be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 15, in Mineola.

