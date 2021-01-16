Man Busted With Pot, Defaced Handgun During LI Traffic Stop, Police Say

A 25-year-old man was busted by police on Long Island allegedly for having a defaced handgun and marijuana during a traffic stop.
Dimitri Bien-Aime, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 10:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, during the stop in Elmont, said the Nassau County Police.
According to Detectives, officers spotted a 2012 BMW SUV traveling southbound on Meacham Avenue without a license plate and stopped the vehicle.
As officers approached the vehicle they detected a strong odor of marijuana, police said.
When officers had Bien-Aime, get out of the vehicle, they noticed a black handgun in his waistband, police said.
A search of the vehicle turned up two clear plastic bags and five hand-rolled cigarettes containing what is believed to be marijuana.
A further investigation determined the serial number on the handgun had been defaced.
Bien-Aime was charged with:
- Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
- Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm
- Unlawful possession of marijuana
- Driving without a license
- Multiple traffic violation
He will be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 15, in Mineola.
