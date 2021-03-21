Man Busted Selling Drugs Near Long Island Clinic, Police Say

A Long Island has been arrested for the alleged criminal sale of a controlled substance.

David Robinson, age 62, of Huntington Station, was arrested around 7:16 a.m., Wednesday, March 17, by the Nassau County Police's Major Case Bureau in East Meadow.

According to detectives, an investigation was conducted into the sale of narcotics near the Methadone Clinic, located in the vicinity of the Nassau University Medical Center at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike. The investigation led to the arrest of Robinson, police said.

Robinson was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned on Thursday, March 18, in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.