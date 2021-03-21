Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Busted Selling Drugs Near Long Island Clinic, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the bust. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island has been arrested for the alleged criminal sale of a controlled substance.

David Robinson, age 62, of Huntington Station, was arrested around 7:16 a.m., Wednesday, March 17, by the Nassau County Police's Major Case Bureau in East Meadow.

According to detectives, an investigation was conducted into the sale of narcotics near the Methadone Clinic, located in the vicinity of the Nassau University Medical Center at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike. The investigation led to the arrest of Robinson, police said.

Robinson was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned on Thursday, March 18, in Mineola.

