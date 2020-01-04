Man Barricades Himself Inside Long Island Home, Sets Fire, Police Say

A Long Island man was charged after allegedly barricading all of the doors of his home and then setting it on fire while inside.

Kevin Meyer, 31, of East Rockaway, was charged Monday, March 30, with various crimes following the event that took place around 11:49 a.m. on Elbert Place, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Meyer, while alone in his home, intentionally set fire to the residence and called 911.

Responding officers attempted to gain entry into the home but found all of the doors had been intentionally barricaded, police said.

When East Rockaway Fire Department firefighters arrived on the scene they were able to gain entry into the home which was fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Meyer was located and an attempt was made to remove him, but he resisted efforts and struggled with firefighters, punching several before eventually being removed from the home by members of the ERFD with assistance from a Lynbrook Fire Department Chief, police said.

Once removed, Meyer was transported to an area hospital where he was admitted for smoke inhalation and evaluation for a cognitive disorder, police said.

The fire, which was eventually extinguished by multiple local and neighboring fire departments, caused damage to an adjacent home which was occupied by a family of five, including three children.

East Rockaway firefighters attack the flames. East Rockaway Fire Department

No other injuries were reported.

Meyer was charged with two counts of arson, reckless endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of obstructing governmental administration, and two counts of obstructing firefighter operations.

He will be arraigned when medically practical, officials said.

The fire department was supported by the mutual aid response from Oceanside Fire Department, Lakeview Fire Department, Hewlett Fire Department, Lynbrook Fire Department, Rockville Centre Fire Department, Malverne Fire Department, and Valley Stream Fire Department.

