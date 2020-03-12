Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Suffolk Hit-Run Crash
Police & Fire

Man Attempts To Lure Boy Into Vehicle On Long Island, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the attempted luring.
The area of the attempted luring. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police on Long Island are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to lure a child into a vehicle.

The incident took place around 7:55 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, in New Cassel, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 9-year-old boy, while walking to school on Park Avenue in the vicinity of New York Avenue, was approached by an unknown male driving a dark-colored four-door sedan, police said.

The man allegedly attempted to lure the victim into his vehicle. The boy refused to comply and ran toward the school.

The victim reported the incident to his mother and a teacher and police were notified.

The man is described as being a male Hispanic, with a beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a gold chain, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.