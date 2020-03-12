Man Attempts To Lure Boy Into Vehicle On Long Island, Police Say

Police on Long Island are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to lure a child into a vehicle.

The incident took place around 7:55 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, in New Cassel, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 9-year-old boy, while walking to school on Park Avenue in the vicinity of New York Avenue, was approached by an unknown male driving a dark-colored four-door sedan, police said.

The man allegedly attempted to lure the victim into his vehicle. The boy refused to comply and ran toward the school.

The victim reported the incident to his mother and a teacher and police were notified.

The man is described as being a male Hispanic, with a beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a gold chain, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.