Man Assaults Woman Before Long Standoff At Lake Grove Home, Police Say

A Long Island man has been apprehended after assaulting and seriously injuring a woman prior to a long standoff with officers at his home, police said.

The incident unfolded early Sunday morning, May 22 in Lake Grove.

Jarrod Pearson, age 43, was involved in a domestic dispute with an adult female family member when he attempted to choke the woman, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, who also suffered a head injury during the physical altercation, and a 17-year-old girl, fled the house at 19 Chester St., and walked to a neighbor’s home on Fulton Street to call 911 at approximately 3 a.m., police said.

The adult victim was transported via Ronkonkoma Fire Department Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries, police said. The 17-year-old was not injured.

Fourth Precinct officers, Fourth Squad detectives, Emergency Service Section officers and members of the hostage negotiation team responded to the Chester Street home and established contact.

Pearson surrendered to police without further incident at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday.

Pearson was charged with:

First-degree assault

Second-degree strangulation

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

He is being held overnight at the SCPD Fourth Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, May 23.

