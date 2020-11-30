Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Arrested In Connection With Long Island Overdose Death

Kathy Reakes
Nassau County Police arrested a Hempstead man in connection with an overdose death.
Nassau County Police arrested a Hempstead man in connection with an overdose death. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with an overdose death on Long Island.

Corey Sealy, of Hempstead, was arrested around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, following the death in Seaford, said the Nassau County Police.

Sealy was arrested following the death and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of a criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He will be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 30, in Mineola.

