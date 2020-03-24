Man Arrested For Firing Guns From Driveway Of Long Island Home, Police Say

A man has been arrested for allegedly firing guns while standing in the driveway of his Long Island home.

Thomas Zoeller, 57, was arrested at 11:10 a.m., Monday, March 23, after police responded to a home on 2nd St., in Oceanside, for a report of shots fired, Nassau County Police said.

When police arrived they found Zoeller standing in his driveway. After an investigation, officers determined that Zoeller allegedly fired a 22-caliber rifle and a BB gun "in a reckless manner" across the street from his residence, police said.

Zoeller was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. He was held for arraignment on Tuesday, March 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.