Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Nassau Man Attempts To Impersonate Cop During Traffic Stop, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Arrested For Firing Guns From Driveway Of Long Island Home, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Zoeller
Thomas Zoeller Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly firing guns while standing in the driveway of his Long Island home.

Thomas Zoeller, 57, was arrested at 11:10 a.m., Monday, March 23, after police responded to a home on 2nd St., in Oceanside, for a report of shots fired, Nassau County Police said.

When police arrived they found Zoeller standing in his driveway. After an investigation, officers determined that Zoeller allegedly fired a 22-caliber rifle and a BB gun "in a reckless manner" across the street from his residence, police said.

Zoeller was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. He was held for arraignment on Tuesday, March 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.