Man Apprehended After Allegedly Stabbing Grandfather To Death In Shirley

A man has been apprehended after police say he fatally stabbed his grandfather at a Long Island home overnight.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday, June 13 in Shirley.

John Pilgrim, age 80, was at his residence, located at 134 Hounslow Road, when his grandson, 34-year-old Christopher Clarke, stabbed him to death, Suffolk County Police said.

Clarke then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Pilgrim was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Following an investigation, Clarke was located and arrested at the Long Island Railroad Station in Shirley at around 9:40 p.m., police said.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Clarke, of Brooklyn, with second-degree murder.

He is being held at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, June 14.

