Man Accused Of Threatening Patron At Suffolk County Bar, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly threatening another person at a popular bar, police said.

Suffolk County resident Christopher Drew, age 34, of Riverhead, was arrested around 11:45 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12 outside of the Craft'D Bar located at 127 St., in Riverhead.

According to police, Riverhead police responded to the bar after receiving a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses said that no shooting had taken place, but Drew had menaced a patron of the bar and had just left the establishment, police said.

Officers were provided a description of Drew and he was located nearby by uniformed patrol officers.

The victim did positively identify Drew and the firearm was recovered.

Drew was arrested and charged with menacing.

