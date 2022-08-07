Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm At Islandia Hotel

A man has been accused of threatening mass harm at a Long Island hotel.

Joshua Hurt, age 28, of Wheatley Heights, wrote a comment on a travel website on Saturday, July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located in Islandia at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility, Suffolk County Police said.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County PD Fourth Precinct Crime Section and Anti-Crime Unit officers, Hurt was arrested on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6 on Straight Path in Dix Hills.

Hurt was charged with making a threat of mass harm, a Class B misdemeanor.

He was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Aug. 7.

