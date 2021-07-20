Man Accused Of Taking Victim's Phone, Crashing Into Two Vehicles On Long Island

Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Suffolk Daily Voice

Nicole Valinote
Steven Megel
Steven Megel Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A man has been charged after police said he took the cell phone of a victim who was trying to record him and crashed his vehicle into two cars, injuring one woman. 

Nassau County Police said Steven Megel, age 36, of Brooklyn, was arrested for the incident that happened just after 2 p.m. on Monday, July 19.

Police said Megel was arguing with a 59-year-old man working at a car dealership in Island Park. The man began recording the dispute. NCPD said that's when Megel forcibly took the victim's cellphone. 

After a struggle, the 59-year-old was able to recover his cellphone. 

Police said Megel drove away from the scene and hit a 2018 Kia Soul that was parked in the car dealership's parking lot. The 59-year-old called police and notified them of Megel's location.

NCPD said Megel then struck a 2020 Toyota Sienna, before getting out of his vehicle and running away. Police said the crash injured a 60-year-old woman who had been driving the Toyota. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. 

Officers were able to locate Megel, and he was arrested without further incident, NCPD said. 

Megel is charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned on Tuesday, July 20.

