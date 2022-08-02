Man Accused Of Stealing iPads From Target In Central Islip

Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing two iPads from a Long Island store.

A man stole the iPads from Target, located at 160 North Research Place in Central Islip, at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Monday, Aug. 1.

Authorities said the man fled the scene in a red sedan.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.