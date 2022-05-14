Contact Us
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Card, Cash From Purse At Commack BJ's

The man accused of stealing a woman's cash and credit card from a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Commack Wednesday, April 20. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

If you recognize this man, police on Long Island want to hear from you.

He’s accused of stealing a credit card and cash from a woman at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Commack, police said.

Investigators said it happened Wednesday, April 20, at the store on Veterans Memorial Highway.

The suspect took the victim’s purse from a shopping cart and then swiped the money before getting away, police said.

Police released surveillance footage showing the man wearing a dark colored, long sleeve shirt with an American flag design, a red baseball cap, and a blue surgical mask.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

