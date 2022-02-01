Man Accused Of Stealing $630 Worth Of Items From Macy's Outlet Store In Suffolk

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing coats valued at about $630 from a Long Island store.

A man stole the merchandise from Macy's Backstage in Melville at about noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The store is located at 834 Walt Whitman Road.

The man reportedly fled the scene in a blue 2015 Mazda.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

