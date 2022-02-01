Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Stealing $630 Worth Of Items From Macy's Outlet Store In Suffolk

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing coats valued at about $630 from a Long Island store.
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing coats valued at about $630 from a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing coats valued at about $630 from a Long Island store.

A man stole the merchandise from Macy's Backstage in Melville at about noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The store is located at 834 Walt Whitman Road.

The man reportedly fled the scene in a blue 2015 Mazda. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.