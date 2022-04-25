Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Southampton Man Holds Officers At Bay For Hours, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Robbing Two People At Gunpoint In Riverhead

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Doctors Path in Riverhead
Doctors Path in Riverhead Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 22-year-old man was arrested and accused of robbing two people at gunpoint on Long Island.

Police responded to Doctors Path in Riverhead at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, according to the Riverhead Police Department. 

Two victims told officers they were robbed of cash at gunpoint, police said.

Investigators found that the victims were at the location to buy "a large quantity of marijuana," authorities said. 

Police identified Zante Davender, of Riverhead, as the suspect in the robbery, and arrested him at about 3:20 p.m., authorities said. 

He was charged with first-degree robbery, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.