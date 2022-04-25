Man Accused Of Robbing Two People At Gunpoint In Riverhead

A 22-year-old man was arrested and accused of robbing two people at gunpoint on Long Island.

Police responded to Doctors Path in Riverhead at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, according to the Riverhead Police Department.

Two victims told officers they were robbed of cash at gunpoint, police said.

Investigators found that the victims were at the location to buy "a large quantity of marijuana," authorities said.

Police identified Zante Davender, of Riverhead, as the suspect in the robbery, and arrested him at about 3:20 p.m., authorities said.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

