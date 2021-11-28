Man Accused Of Robbing Long Island Verizon Wireless Store

A 20-year-old man was arrested and accused of robbing a Verizon Wireless store on Long Island.

Mamady Cisse, of Queens, is facing multiple charges in the incident that happened in Oceanside at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers responded to a robbery in progress at the store, located at 3337 Long Beach Road.

An employee at the store reportedly noticed Cisse taking merchandise from the shelves and leaving the store without attempting to pay.

Police said the employee followed Cisse in an attempt to retrieve the merchandise, and Cisse pushed him to the ground.

The employee was eventually able to detain Cisse until police arrived, NCPD said.

Police said no injuries were reported.

NCPD said Cisse is charged with:

Third-degree robbery

Petit larceny

Possession of burglar tools

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 28, NCPD said.

