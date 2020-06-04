Man Accused Of Robbing Long Island Home Depot

A Long Island man was tracked down with an assist by a law enforcement canine after allegedly stealing merchandise off a shelf from Home Depot, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to Home Depot on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, where there was a report of a shoplifting incident that had just taken place.

Employees at Home depot said a man - later identified as Hempstead resident Victor Rodriguez - walked into the store, took various items off the shelves, and left without even attempting to pay for anything, shoving a Loss Prevention Officer out of his way as he fled.

With the assistance of a police canine, Rodriguez was tracked down shortly thereafter not far from the store, and he was taken into custody after a brief struggle with investigators.

During the arrest, Rodriguez and an officer suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Rodriguez, 46, was charged with third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny. Further investigation found that he also had multiple open warrants out for his arrest. Police said he will be arraigned on the charges “when medically practical.”

