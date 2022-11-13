Contact Us
Man Accused Of Reckless Endangerment, Other Charges In Front Of Large Crowd In Baywood

Deer Park Long Island Railroad Station on Pine Aire Drive in Baywood.
Deer Park Long Island Railroad Station on Pine Aire Drive in Baywood. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A local man is facing multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, after officers from multiple agencies broke up a large gathering at a Long Island train station overnight.

The incident happened around midnight Sunday, Nov. 13 in Baywood.

In response to multiple community complaints, authorities conducted a coordinated operation at the Deer Park Long Island Railroad Station.

A large crowd of vehicles and people were observed engaging in reckless conduct, including but not limited to:

  • Speeding in motor vehicles, 
  • People hanging on to moving vehicles, 
  • Loud music, 
  • Spinning tires,
  • Doing “donuts” in close proximity to spectators in the parking lot.

Michael Ginsberg, age 24, of East Islip, was arrested and charged with:

  • Second-degree reckless endangerment,
  • Engaging in exhibition or stunt behavior, 
  • Reckless driving. 

The vehicle he was driving, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, was impounded.

Police said Ginsberg was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later Sunday.

The detail was conducted by:

  • Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers, 
  • SCPD First Precinct Patrol officers, 
  • Patrol units from adjoining precincts, 
  • Aviation Section officers,
  • MTA Police.

