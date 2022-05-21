Man Accused Of Raping Hauppauge 13-Year-Old He Met On Snapchat

A man has been apprehended after police say he raped a teenager he conversed with on Snapchat.

Andrew Ramsaroop, age 30, of Queens, then met the victim at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Friday, May 13 during which he attempted to have the victim and her friend enter his vehicle, but they refused, Suffolk County Police said.

Later that day, the victim met with Ramsaroop at a playground on Devonshire Road in Hauppauge, said police.

During the encounter, Ramsaroop raped the victim, according to police.

The victim disclosed the incident to a school official who called police.

Ramsaroop was charged with:

Second-degree rape

Second-degree criminal sexual act

Endangering the welfare of child.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday, May 21 at First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or anonymously to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.