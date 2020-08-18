Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Travelers From More States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Making Terroristic Threat To Long Island Camp He Said Violated COVID Guidelines

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Nicola Pelle
Nicola Pelle Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man who complained a Long Island camp was violating COVID-19 social distancing guidelines then made a terrorist threat to the camp, police announced.

It happened on Monday, Aug. 17 at about 5:20 p.m. in Inwood.

Police were responding for a complaint regarding a violation of social distancing at Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island children’s camp after a call was made by Nicola Pelle, 58, of Inwood, Nassau County Police said.

While police were en route, Pelle called again and threatened to get a gun and shoot the individuals at the location if the police didn’t get there, according to police.

During the investigation, Pelle identified himself as the caller and he was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Subsequent to the arrest, Pelle was found to possess a valid Nassau County Pistol Permit, five handguns, and rifles and shotguns which included two assault weapons. All weapons were seized as evidence.

Pelle was charged with:

  • making a terroristic threat, 
  • four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 
  • and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. 

He is due to be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 18 in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.