Man Accused Of Making Terroristic Threat To Long Island Camp He Said Violated COVID Guidelines

A man who complained a Long Island camp was violating COVID-19 social distancing guidelines then made a terrorist threat to the camp, police announced.

It happened on Monday, Aug. 17 at about 5:20 p.m. in Inwood.

Police were responding for a complaint regarding a violation of social distancing at Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island children’s camp after a call was made by Nicola Pelle, 58, of Inwood, Nassau County Police said.

While police were en route, Pelle called again and threatened to get a gun and shoot the individuals at the location if the police didn’t get there, according to police.

During the investigation, Pelle identified himself as the caller and he was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Subsequent to the arrest, Pelle was found to possess a valid Nassau County Pistol Permit, five handguns, and rifles and shotguns which included two assault weapons. All weapons were seized as evidence.

Pelle was charged with:

making a terroristic threat,

four counts of criminal possession of a weapon,

and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

He is due to be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 18 in Mineola.

