Man Accused Of Making Terroristic Threat At Suffolk County Theater

A Long Island man has been accused of making a terroristic threat inside a movie theater in the area.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Friday, March 11 in Deer Park.

Luis Perez, age 55, was inside Theater 10 of Regal Deer Park & IMAX at Tanger Outlets, located in Deer Park at 1050 The Arches Circle, when he put a ski mask on and told minors sitting behind him that he had a gun, and then proceeded to put his hands in his pockets, Suffolk County Police said.

The threat caused people to panic and run out the exit doors, according to police.

An off duty Lloyd Harbor police officer, who had been in the same theater, detained the man until security arrived, said police.

All patrons and staff were removed from the theater safely, police said.

Canine Section officers searched all theaters, trash receptacles, and public restrooms. No weapons were found.

Perez, of Bay Shore, was charged with making a terroristic threat.

He was held overnight at the First Precinct and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, March 12.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.