Man Accused Of Committing Lewd Act In Front Of Child At Suffolk County Store

A 56-year-old man was arrested after police said he committed a lewd act in front of a child at a Long Island store.

Reynaldo Flores, of Middle Island, was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, and charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said a teenager was in a store with her parents on Main Street in Smithtown at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, when Flores committed a lewd act while looking at her. The girl then notified her parents, and Flores ran away, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Authorities have asked anyone who believes they may be a victim of Flores to contact police at 631-854-8452.

