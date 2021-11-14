Man Accused Of Attempting To Rob Suffolk County Speedway, Police Say

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after police said he attempted to rob a Long Island gas station.

Police received a report of an attempted robbery at Speedway gas, located at 6305 Route 25A in Wading River, at about 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, according to the Riverhead Police Department.

When investigators arrived at the gas station, they determined that the man entered the business, demanded cash from an employee and took an item without paying.

The man, identified as John Marchese, of Coram, was located a short distance away, police said.

Marchese was charged with third-degree attempted robbery and petit larceny.

He was released on an appearance ticket for a future court date.

Riverhead Police said the New York State Police assisted with the investigation with a K9 unit, and the Riverhead Detective Division also assisted at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.