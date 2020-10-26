Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man, 27, Fatally Stabbed On Residential Long Island Street

Joe Lombardi
Brookside Avenue in Roosevelt.
Brookside Avenue in Roosevelt. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed in broad daylight on a residential Long Island street.

Nassau County Police officers responded to the 200 block of Brookside Avenue in Roosevelt on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. after a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found the male victim on the ground with puncture wounds. 

 The victim appeared to have been stabbed. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead at 10:28 am by a staff physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

