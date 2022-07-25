Mack Truck Hits BMW, Home In Riverside, Police Say

A 10-wheel Mack truck struck a BMW before hitting and damaging a home on Long Island.

The incident took place in the hamlet of Riverside around 10:45 a.m., Monday, July 25 on Riverleigh Avenue.

The driver of a 2022 BMW stopped on Riverleigh Avenue to a make right turn on Pine Street causing the driver of the 2018 Mack truck to make a quick decision to go to the right of the BMW, striking the car and continuing until it struck the home, said Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Town Police.

The driver of the BMW, Audrey Marrus, age 75, of East Rockaway, and the home's one occupant, Jessica Bisson, age 31, were transported to a local hospital by Riverhead Ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the 2018 Mack truck, Matthew Virga, age 26, of Farmingdale and was not injured, Ralph said.

Suffolk County Motor Carrier Unit responded and issued several violations to the driver.

