Luring Incident Involving Teen Girl At Long Island Bus Stop Under Investigation

Joe Lombardi
Carman Avenue in the vicinity of Nottingham Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A luring incident involving a man in an SUV and a teenage girl is under investigation on Long Island.

It happened Thursday, March 5 at 6:45 a.m. in East Meadow.

The 15-year-old girl, while waiting at the school’s designated bus stop on Carman Avenue in the vicinity of Nottingham Road, was approached by an unknown man driving a gray SUV, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect attempted to lure the victim into his vehicle and stated a relative sent him, but the victim refused to comply and the subject fled northbound on Carman Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as a male white, in his 50s, with dark gray hair parted down the middle. The suspect also has bushy eyebrows, a gray trimmed beard and mustache, police added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

